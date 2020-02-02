(FOX NEWS) — These little football fans will melt your heart.
The University of Kansas Hospital is getting newborns in its NICU ward ready for Super Bowl Sunday in the cutest way, according to a report from Fox News.
The medical center shared images of over a dozen infants dressed up as the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be competing against the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
“Because we treat them like Chiefs, they dressed the part!” the hospital posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
“In celebration of the upcoming Super Bowl and an impending visit from KC Wolf and Chiefs ambassador Shawn Barber, (with permission from their parents) our NICU babies were dressed as The Kansas City Chiefs players.”
The mini Chiefs are photographed wearing tiny wigs and team gear, including jerseys, wristbands, and pompoms. One infant is even seen rocking a Chiefs bowtie.
The adorable photos warmed the hearts of Facebook users, garnering 4,500 likes and 5,500 shares as of Saturday morning.
“Cheers to the Chiefs fighting hard Sunday like these beautiful babies do each day!! Prayers to the families of each and every one of these tiny miracle,” one Facebook user commented on the post.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.