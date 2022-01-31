LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The price of gas has risen in the country for the fifth straight week.
The average price for a gallon of gas is currently $3.34, according to Gas Buddy, which is a .76 cent increase from the price a month ago.
In Kentucky, Gas Buddy says the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.05 and in Indiana, it's $3.25.
The increases come as the price of U.S. crude oil hits $88.15 a barrel Monday, which is the highest price since 2014.
