(FOX NEWS) -- A mixup at a bakery in Georgia resulted in a woman receiving a much more adult-themed birthday cake than she expected.
According to a report by Alexandra Deabler of Fox News, Kensli Taylor Davis was about to turn 25, and for her birthday, her mother ordered her a "Moana" cake, based on the 2016 animated Disney movie of the same name.
"So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because I really do.)," Davis wrote on Facebook.
However, when Davis' mother brought the cake home from the local baker, the pair quickly learned that there had been a breakdown in communication. Instead of the family friendly from "Moana," the bakery heard "marijuana" and gave Davis a cake themed around the drug.
"Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana," Davis wrote.
The green-and-white decorated cake Davis received included a "My Little Pony" horse with blood-shot eyes and a puff of smoke next to her, as well as a cannabis leaf tattooed on her haunch. There was also a larger cannabis leaf on the cake. Both photos were outlined in icing and sandwiched between "Happy 25th Birthday Kensli."
The picture of the mistake cake went viral, garnering more than 10,000 likes.
But the mix-up did not stop Davis from enjoying her birthday.
"That ice cream cake was still good though," she shared.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.