Disney annual passholders get a peek at the coronavirus-inspired changes inside the Magic Kingdom Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. (Gabrielle Russon/Orlando Sentinel via AP)