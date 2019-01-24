WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- Gen. Colin Powell issued a public thank you to a man who helped him change a tire on the Washington Beltway.
Powell posted on Facebook that he was on the Beltway driving to Walter Reed Military Hospital on Wednesday when his left front tire blew out. He said it was cold and he started to change the tire. Soon, a vehicle pulled up in front of him. A man with one leg got out to help.
Powell said the man recognized him. As the two chatted, Powell learned the man lost his leg while working as a civilian in Afghanistan. Before each of the men rushed off to appointments at Walter Reed, the man asked for a selfie.
Powell wrote that he hadn't gotten the man's name, but he did get a message from Anthony Maggert later that night.
"Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today, because I’ll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military, you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way. And now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert."
Powell's post said, “Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great. Let's stop screaming at each other. Let's just take care of each other. You made my day.”
The former Marine posted the selfie on his own Facebook page and has gotten praise for stopping to help. Maggert told one friend, "I would have stopped for just about anyone but I knew it was him ...made it even better when the first thing I said was “your Colin Powell-let’s fix that flat”. Then he said “why the hell do you want to help me”. Cuz even a 4 star needs a little help changing a flat. "
