LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said education, health care and public pensions are priorities for his first budget as governor.
The new Democratic governor faces Republican super-majorities in both House and Senate when the 2020 session begins Tuesday. Beshear said he believes he can find common ground with Republican lawmakers, and one area of agreement may be in legalizing sports betting to plug holes in the state budget.
"Right now, sports betting seems like it has the most momentum behind it," Beshear said. "Depending on how it's done, it could bring in $20 million to $40 million, and to give you a concept, new textbooks for our kids would cost $17 million. Every single one of those dollars is sacred. We've got to look for more revenue options that are out there."
Beshear also supports medical marijuana as a possible source of revenue. He did not say what cuts he might make in order to fund higher priorities in the budget.
