LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury indicted a man accused of killing several people outside a Planned Parenthood four years ago.
Robert Dear faces nearly 70 charges in connection to the attack.
Police say Dear opened fire at the clinic in Colorado Springs in November 2015.
Three people were killed, including a police officer. Eight others were injured.
Dear went on to hold several people hostage inside the clinic for hours.
If convicted, Dear could face the death penalty or life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.