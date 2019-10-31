(FOX NEWS) -- Trick or treat?
Social media commenters on Twitter have been left uncharacteristically mystified in identifying a dessert included in a Halloween-inspired meal that was allegedly served aboard Air Force One recently.
On Tuesday, an image of a yellow stuffed pepper with a jack-o-lantern inspired cut-outs, a side salad and the mystery item was shared to the platform by Michelle Kosinski in a post that has since gone viral with over 2,100 likes, 1,200 comments and more than 480 shares.
The food on Air Force One today, via the press pool pic.twitter.com/HrGJ2vdWk2— Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) October 28, 2019
“The food on Air Force One today, via the press pool,” the CNN correspondent captioned the picture – and commenters had a field day guessing what the suspicious sweet might be.
I'm sorry what is this pic.twitter.com/9tsGZFPufs— Pete (@feathereddinos) October 28, 2019
I love a chicken breast with donut glaze, that's real good eats— B̴̨͇̼̝̮̟̰̰͐R̴͓̜̻̲̉̒͂Ȧ̸͙̗̲̫͇͇͜D̶͉̯̘̰̪̅ (@bonusactionhex) October 28, 2019
One skeptic likened the mystery dessert to a "hideous raw organ," while other critics said the treat looked "disgusting" and like "the most sinister scone in the world."
What's that hideous raw organ, top left??— David Rhoden (@davidrhoden) October 28, 2019
That looks disgusting.— յօհղ (@OrAroundTen) October 28, 2019
The most sinister scone in the world.— Carla Braswell (@GoMinx1) October 28, 2019
More earnestly, some users creatively guessed what the dish might be, speculating that it could be anything from a "heavily frosted mutant cinnamon roll" to "frosted bread pudding," or, perhaps, a "pumpkin spice scone with a maple glaze."
Looks like a heavily frosted mutant cinnamon roll.— Rob Rainbolt (@Rob_Rainbolt) October 28, 2019
Looks like it’s apple cinnamon bread pudding which is served with a warm vanilla sauce.— Janice (@JaniceDevereux1) October 30, 2019
Apple fritter— Dear Friend🆘 (@diannemando) October 30, 2019
Is it frosted bread pudding??? 🤢— eliza gilligan (@atthebench_cons) October 28, 2019
I’m going with: pumpkin spice scone with a maple glaze. Where do I pickup my prize?— Jim Gomes (@jimgomes) October 28, 2019
Other Twitter commenters, meanwhile, seized the moment to poke fun at the strange sweet. "What kind of maniac stuffs a pepper and then doesn't cook the pepper [?]" one user cried, while another likened the item to the catering at the ill-fated Fyre Festival.
what kind of maniac stuffs a pepper and then doesn't cook the pepper— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) October 28, 2019
Ah yes, love to eat an entire yellow pepper for lunch.— johnny (@Bergertron5000) October 28, 2019
#FyreFestivalCatering pic.twitter.com/NKyOy7lkxb— DigitalCZAR (@DigitalCZAR99) October 28, 2019
This is offensive to vegetables everywhere.— Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) October 28, 2019
“This is offensive to vegetables everywhere” one commenter teased, while another admitted that they were simply following the thread for people’s silly reactions.
As for Kosinski’s take on the turn of events, she declared that the story could prove to be “the next big internet mystery,” and later joked that there was “still time” for the spooky sweet to inspire a Halloween costume.
Yes, it could be the next big internet mystery: is it chicken n gravy, or scone n frosting? Is it black and pink, or yellow and white? A trick, or treat? America demands answers. pic.twitter.com/V0iDL6KG4a— Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) October 28, 2019
There is still time to make these items as a couple's (or group's) Halloween costume— Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) October 30, 2019
