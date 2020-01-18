LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will give up their titles and public funds under an agreement reached with the family.
A statement released by Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday says "the Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
The Duke and Duchess will also give up their royal stipends and plan to repay the $3.1 million in taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in Britain.
A statement from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/ZAPC5ARUup— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2020
"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," the statement says.
The statement does not give a specific date for the agreement to go into effect other than to say it will begin in spring 2020.
They will be known as Harry, Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
The couple will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, but they are not being stripped of them. Harry will remain a prince and sixth in line to the British throne.
The details of the deal solidify the couple’s dramatic break from life as working royals. Army veteran Harry will have to give up the military appointments he has as a senior royal.
While he and Meghan will no longer represent the queen, the palace said they would “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty” while carrying out their private charitable work.
Buckingham Palace did not disclose who will pay for the couple’s currently taxpayer-funded security. The palace said it did not comment “on the details of security arrangements.
There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security.”
Queen Elizabeth II says in the statement that she was pleased that “together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”
The announcement came after days of talks among royal courtiers sparked by Meghan and Harry’s announcement last week that they wanted to step down as senior royals.
This story will be updated.
