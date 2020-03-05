(FOX NEWS) -- Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being moved to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers Island after undergoing a heart procedure, where he will remain through his sentencing on March 11.
A representative for the disgraced movie mogul told Fox News on Thursday Weinstein is "is being moved to Rikers as we speak." He added that Weinstein, 67, underwent a heart procedure and "is now fit" to be moved to Rikers.
Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault against two women before being led away in handcuffs on Feb. 24.
While he was remanded to jail after the verdict was read in court, Weinstein was transported to Bellevue Hospital in an ambulance after experiencing heart palpitations and high blood pressure after the verdict was read.
Weinstein's attorneys earlier had objected to their client being sent to Rikers because of his poor health. New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke said he would make a judiciary request for Weinstein to stay in the Rikers infirmary.
Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, in a New York City hotel room in 2013. He was also found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006.
Weinstein's lawyers have said they are already working on an appeal.
Copyright 2020 Fox News. All Rights Reserved.