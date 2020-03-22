LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been placed in isolation in prison after testing postive for the novel coronavirus, according to Fox News.
The disgraced film mogul, who turned 68 last week, was locked up at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, according to state prison officials.
Weinstein, convicted Feb. 24 and sentenced March 11, had been splitting time between New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex and a Manhattan hospital. Another inmate at the prison has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Weinstein left court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict and detoured to Bellevue Hospital, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. He later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his sentencing, he returned with more chest pains.
Within hours of Weinstein’s sentencing, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced they were beginning the extradition process to send him there for an arraignment on charges he raped a woman and sexually assaulted another in 2013. That's now on hold because of the coronavirus crisis that has shuttered courthouses and limited travel.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.