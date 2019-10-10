FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo newborns rest in the nursery of Aishes Chayil, a postpartum recovery center, in Kiryas Joel, N.Y. Some parents are discovering that the Social Security number assigned to their newborn is being used by criminals to commit fraud. Identity theft experts recommend that parents freeze their children’s credit now to help prevent problems in the future. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)