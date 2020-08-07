LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you eat a little bit more pizza than you should, one study says that is alright.
Published in the British Journal of Nutrition, researchers had 14 men eat pizza until they couldn't eat another bite.
They took the mens' blood sugar, blood fats, insulin and other hormones and found that not much had changed. Negative consequences didn't show up in the men’s blood work.
Only after the men were asked to eat twice the amount of pizza they normally would, did they experience "prolonged lethargy."
So maybe just don’t make any plans after that pizza party — except binge watching your favorite show, or, perhaps, taking a nap.
