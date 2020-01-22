LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Fox News) -- The current flu season may last longer than usual, doctors said, and if you’ve already had the flu, you may get it a second time this year.
The flu arrived in early fall and typically lasts until about March, but doctors with the Cleveland Clinic said it may stick around a bit this year, according to Fox News.
At least 13 million cases of the flu have already been diagnosed so far this season, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but experts are cautioning that those who have already battled the virus may be at risk of getting it for a second time as another strain gains traction across the U.S., Fox News reported.
Recent updates on the CDC’s weekly flu surveillance said that “approximately equal numbers of B/Victoria and A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses have been reported.” And while you can’t catch the same strain of the flu twice, you can be sickened by one and then later contract another as we face what one expert calls a possible “double-barrel season.”
Louisville health officials said most recently that the number of new flu cases is holding steady. Health officials are reminding people that the best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot, even at this stage of the seasons.
The CDC also said that people also can reduce the risk of spreading the flu by covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing their hands often and staying at home if they are sick.
