LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Right in time for Easter, Heinz is introducing a new and unusual sandwich spread.
The company is now offering Cadbury Creme Egg flavored mayo.
Heinz announced the new condiment on Twitter.
Part of the post reads, "We weren’t kidding, Heinz Creme Egg Mayo is a thing!"
We weren’t kidding, Heinz Creme Egg Mayo is a thing! Who wants to try it?🙌 OF COURSE YOU DO! Come and see us at Ely’s Yard, Truman Brewery in London from 11th-13th April for free samples of this crazy combo. Only until stocks last! pic.twitter.com/3ZVehv0LJb— Heinz Mayo (@heinzmayo) April 2, 2019
Heinz says the spread will be available in London from April 11 through April 13.
There's no word on if the product will be sold in the United States.
