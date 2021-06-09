LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States hit a record number of job openings in April, according to data released Tuesday.
Approximately 9.3 million new positions were available on the last business day of April, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in a report. That's the most openings since the government stated tracking the data back in 2000.
Millions of jobs, however, are not being filled.
About six million people were hired in April, but some economists say that unemployed people may not be ready to go back to work due to health concerns and child care responsibilities.
