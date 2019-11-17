(FOX NEWS) -- You ever dream of waking up Christmas Day and instead of a stocking stuffed with trinkets and treats, it was just filled to the brim with lukewarm, viscous ranch dressing? Because you don’t have to dream anymore – Hidden Valley has made it a reality! A slightly tangy, slightly sweet reality.
The brand, which has released Ranch-themed apparel and accessories before, has launched a new limited-edition stocking that is filled with 52 ounces of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing just in time for the holidays.
The stocking is part of the 12 days of ranch-mas and features cartoon bottles of Ranch, as well as burgers and pizza. Down at the toe is a “functional pour spout” that allows ranch enthusiasts – and assuming Santa himself – to access the condiment.
The 15-by-7-inch stocking is only currently available for preorder for $35 on the company’s website.
And if you really want to deck your halls with Ranch-themed accouterment, Hidden Valley has a full line of holiday essentials like Ranch Christmas and Hanukkah sweaters, as well as holiday throw blankets and onesies.
