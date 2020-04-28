(CNN) -- Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN, bringing support of the Democratic standard bearer from four years ago behind the former vice president and current presumptive nominee.
Clinton will be a "special guest" at a Biden virtual town hall later on Tuesday afternoon.
A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden's 3pm ET town hall today:(She's excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.