(FOX NEWS) -- Many on social media had some fun at the expense of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after pictures emerged from her visit to an art exhibit in Venice, Italy, inspired by her tenure in office.
Fox News reports the exhibit at the Despar Teatro Italia, titled "HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails," displays a replica of the Oval Office's Resolute Desk and over 60,000 pages of Clinton's emails.
According to Kenneth Goldsmith, the artist behind the exhibit, Clinton "spent an hour" reading her own emails and shared pictures of her visit.
Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr— Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019
Clinton reportedly told local media that the exhibit "is further proof that nothing wrong or controversial can be found on these emails."
The failed 2016 presidential candidate was widely mocked on Twitter.
She’s running(…out of relevance). https://t.co/cZYdZoTit7— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 12, 2019
"Hillary should fire all of her advisors and anyone else who said this was a good idea," syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg said in a tweet.
Some particularly had fun with the photo she took behind the Resolute Desk and compared it to cartoons and films.
Others, however, also invoked the "30,000" emails that Clinton had erased amid her email controversy.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.