LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A property developer said he got quite the surprise while renovating a home on the east side of Indianapolis.
According to a report by Fox 59, Quincy Murphy was working on a single-family rehab project in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood when he removed some old siding and discovered a swarm of bees.
Initially, Murphy and his coworkers believed the swarm was coming from a small nest at the outside corner of the house.
Murphy said they weren't concerned, so they continued removing siding from the house. That's when bees started pouring out of various cracks in the house, he said.
In a Facebook post, Murphy said a beekeeper discovered a gigantic beehive behind the wall of the house, along with roughly 80,000 honey bees.
"This is definitely the craziest thing we ever found behind a wall at a rehab," Murphy wrote.
The beekeeper was able to rescue the bees, and Murphy said they were able to save the honey stash.
