(FOX NEWS) -- Police say they have arrested the parents of a 10-week-old Houston baby after an autopsy showed their daughter suffered more than 90 fractures and a cracked skull after she was brought home from the hospital last summer.
According to a report by Fox News, prosecutors say Jazmine Robin, who was born prematurely, died on July 15. Her father, 24-year-old Jason Paul Robin, is charged with murder. Her mother, 21-year-old Katharine Wyndham White, is charged with injury to a child by omission.
"The evidence shows that baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges and will seek justice for young Jazmine."
Detectives were called to a Houston hospital in July after staff found "clearly inflicted head trauma," according to a Houston police affidavit.
An autopsy completed in May determined that the girl's death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The child suffered multiple fractures to several ribs -- 71 rib fractures in all -- and 23 "long bone" breaks.
It took several months to complete the autopsy because infants generally take much longer than ones done on adults, authorities said.
Robin and White were being held Tuesday in the Harris County jail.
