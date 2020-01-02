LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Fox News) -- Singer Donnie Wahlberg kicked off 2020 with a huge tip for a lucky IHOP server in St. Charles, Illinois.
The singer's wife, actress Jenny McCarthy, posted a photo of the bill on Twitter, showing that he had incurred charges of $78.45 but left a tip of $2,020.
McCarthy wrote that her husband started 2020 “like the amazing man he is” and added the hashtag 2020 tip challenge.
. @DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge— Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2020
The waitress who got the tip, Bethany Provencher, told People magazine that she was overwhelmed by the gesture.
“I just started crying,” she told the magazine. “I couldn’t believe it. I mean, who does that?”
Wahlberg has left huge tips before as his mom has served tables and his father has tended bar.
In July, CNN reported that the New Kids on the Block singer had posted a picture on Facebook showing he'd left a massive tip for Waffle House servers: A whopping $2,000 on the $82.60 check.
