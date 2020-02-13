LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illinois has had legal recreational marijuana for two months, but dispensaries have already run out of stock.
Industry experts said the shortage will likely last a few more months.
The shortage is blamed on several factors:
- The bill to legalize marijuana was signed six months before dispensaries could start selling it
- Recreational users spent $40 million on marijuana last month
- Businesses that grow marijuana said just like any other plant, it takes time to grow into a usable product
"There are not magic beans here," said Jessica Ryan director of cultivation for Cresco. "I can't pop it in the ground and have a fully processed, dried and tested plant ready for sale."
The hope is to harvest plants every two weeks in order to meet demand.
