(CNN) -- Across the United States people are paying tribute to fallen military service members over the Memorial Day weekend.
The holiday is observed on the last Monday in May.
Members of the Army's Golden Knights parachute team perform during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day weekend event Saturday at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York. (Johnny Milano/Reuters)
Scouts congregate at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, before placing flags at the grave sites of World War I veterans on May 25. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
The Empire State Building in New York is lit up in red, white and blue for Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 24. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Bikers participate in a blessing of the bikes event at the Washington National Cathedral on May 24. Rolling Thunder will mark the 32nd anniversary of its annual Ride for Freedom motorcycle procession this Memorial Day weekend. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Soldiers and civilians visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington on May 24. (Anna Gassot/AFP/Getty Images)
Samara Reisenweber, 2, helps her father, Lt. Col. Andrew Reisenweber, place flags at graves ahead of Memorial Day at Hampton National Cemetery in Virginia on May 24. "I just wanted to honor those who went before me," said Lt. Col. Reisenweber as he worked with numerous other volunteers to place flags. (Adrin Snider/The Daily Press/AP)
A Vietnam veteran visits the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington on May 24. The wall houses 645,000 poppies for Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of lives lost in service. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Travelers wait in line to go through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, VIrginia, on May 24. The AAA calculates that almost 43 million Americans will be on the go over the holiday weekend. That would be the second-highest number since the association started tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
A soldier places a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during a severe storm in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, May 23. "With only a few watching from cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with (US) flags in hand," the 3rd US Infantry Regiment said in a Facebook post. "As thunder shook the ground and rains washed down without abandon, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements with breath-taking precision." (Sgt. Maryam Treece/US Army)
A soldier with the US Army 3rd Infantry Regiment participates in the Flags In event at Arlington National Cemetery on May 23. The cemetery hosted the annual event to adorn the graves of US service members with American flags ahead of Memorial Day. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Old Guard soldiers take part in the Flags In event at Arlington National Cemetery on May 23. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.