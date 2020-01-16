LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is pushing hard for the state to adopt a hands-free driving law this year.
According to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis, Republican leadership isn’t quite on board, however.
Westfield, Indiana, Mayor Andy Cook is personally invested in seeing this type of law. His grandson, Zachary, died in that 2018 crash four other relatives were injured. He says he may try to pass a city ordinance if the state doesn’t move forward.
“Zachary was 14 years old, full of life," Cook said. "On a freeway, traffic stopped, a work vehicle plowed into the back of them."
All because the driver was distracted by his phone.
“Changed our family forever," Cook said. “Many lives have been affected by this."
The thing is, Indiana State Police don’t know how many have been impacted because distracted driving is hard to prove. That’s why they think making it illegal to hold your phone while driving would help prevent these crashes.
“We’re not eliminating the use of a phone in your car while you are driving we are hoping to eliminate the phone being in your hand,” said Sgt. John Perrine, a public information officer with ISP.
That’s the same thing Holcomb wants to do, but not everyone in republican leadership is interested.
“I’ve indicated to the Governor that that one is a little bit difficult for some of our members," House Speaker Brian Bosma said.
“You’ve got to weigh that safety measure with the idea that it is also a bit of a restriction on people’s freedom as well," Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray added. "So, you figure out what that adds up to.”
Cook said the rights of the victims of these accidents far exceed a motorist’s rights. He has been pushing the state to pass this for some time.
"I was going to pass something that we knew the state would argue about because I want to bring this to people’s attention,” Cook said.
If the state doesn’t act this year, he still might.
“I’m nutty enough in this term to do just that," Cook said.
Democratic leadership announced it supported the Governor’s hands-free driving proposal after his speech Tuesday night.
They say with technology these days, it should be easy for people to use Bluetooth, talk to text or mount their phones to use them while driving.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media and Fox 59. All Rights Reserved.