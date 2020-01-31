(Fox News) -- The parents of an infant who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when a nurse noticed she wasn’t moving her limbs properly after her birth proudly shared footage of them helping her ring the bell to signify the end of her treatment — and that she was cancer-free.
“To everyone who has been through this journey with us, this is our big moment with Lily!” Leann Borden, mom to Lilian Grace Borden who was born Sept. 5, wrote on Facebook. “We thank everyone who has been with us this whole time. From all of the donations, text messages and prayers. We hope you enjoy this video! And now her name will be hung forever.”
Video shows Borden and her husband Patrick proudly holding Lily near the “end-of-treatment” bell and thanking doctors and staff at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California, before they place the bell’s rope in Lily’s hand to help her ring it.
Over her nearly 5 months of life, Lily underwent chemotherapy before rounds of targeted therapy, which rid of her tumor in three weeks.
