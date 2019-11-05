LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small black-and-white puppy is recovering after authorities say she was rescued just in time from a freezing Illinois lake over the weekend.
According to a report by CNN, Dory was floating down the lake inside a cage when Bryant Fritz spotted her. The middle school science teacher immediately took his sweater off and jumped into the lake to save her.
"I thought about calling someone, but I don't think she had an extra five or 10 minutes," he said. "I just didn't know."
He put her in a car, wrapped her in a blanket and took her to the animal hospital.
The dog arrived at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital hypothermic and was so cold, thermometers couldn't get a reading, the facility said. It took about three hours of warming efforts to get her temperature up to normal levels.
"She also needed care for wounds that do not appear to be related to being in the lake," the hospital said.
The puppy will remain with animal control services until a police investigation wraps up, the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine said.
Once she's up for adoption, Fritz says he wants to bring her home with him.
"I'm so happy she made it," he told CNN. "We are the first ones on the list."
