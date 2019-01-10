(FOX NEWS) -- Jayme Closs, a teenager who disappeared in Wisconsin last October, was found alive on Thursday and a suspect was taken into custody, officials said.
Closs, 13, was discovered Thursday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the Barron County Sheriff's Department, which led the search for Closs, wrote on Facebook.
Douglas County is roughly 80 miles north of Barron County.
Authorities, who said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, noted they "do not have any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation."
The announcement, which was posted online around 8 p.m., came just hours after the sheriff's office wrote in a separate post that Closs was "has NOT been located-this is false news."
Closs vanished on Oct. 15 after her parents were fatally shot at their home in Barron County, located about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Autopsies determined the two died of gunshot wounds and were murdered, and that Closs was inside the home when they were killed.
Local authorities and the FBI launched an investigation into her disappearance, and said at the time that they believed the teen was kidnapped.
"I'm telling you: Jayme is missing and endangered," Fitzgerald said at a news conference in October.
Copyright 2019 Fox News. All Rights Reserved.