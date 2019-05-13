(FOX NEWS) -- When it comes to talent in Jennifer Lopez's family, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
According to a report by Fox News, the pop star's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, recently nailed a rendition of Alicia Keys' hit song, "If I Ain't Got You." Lopez shared a video of Emme's performance online over the weekend and the accolades piled up.
The YouTube video can be seen below. Emme's rendition is at the 4:10 mark:
In a behind-the-scenes look into her busy weekend prepping for her first live performance of her new single, "Medicine," Lopez is seen coaching her young daughter by the piano as she belts out the R&B ballad.
"You do it in the original key, right?" Lopez asked as she encouraged Emme to show off her vocal ability.
Emme appeared shy in the beginning, but as she locked eyes with Lopez midway into her performance, her voice soared. Emme's impressive cover was followed by applause in the rehearsal room and a warm embrace with her proud mother.
"We should have her come out and do something on tour!" Lopez said.
With two international pop singers for parents -- her father is Lopez's ex husband, Marc Anthony -- young Emme's vocal talent may not come as such a surprise.
There is no word on whether twin brother, Max, shares the same musical gifts.
