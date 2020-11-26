LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Words of encouragement from "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek are being shared weeks after he died of cancer.
The game show released a Thanksgiving message taped by Trebek before his passing referencing the challenges of 2020 going into the holiday season.
"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful," he says in the short video.
"There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep. the faith. We're gonna get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it,"
Trebek died Nov. 8 after a two year fight against pancreatic cancer. He taped his last "Jeopardy" show just 10 days before his died. Trebek's final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.
"Jeopardy!" record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Trebek. His shows begin Jan. 11.
