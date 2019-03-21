(CNN) -- Jimmy Carter was the first U.S. president to be born in a hospital. On Friday, he marks a new milestone as the oldest living former president ever.
At 94 years and 172 days old, Carter will have passed the previous record held by the late President George H.W. Bush.
"He and Mrs. Carter take walks, and they have followed a healthy diet for a lifetime," Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center, told CNN.
"Both President and Mrs. Carter are both determined to use their influence for as long as they can to make the world a better place, and millions of the world's poorest people are grateful for their resolve and heart," she added.
