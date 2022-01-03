LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gun dealers will soon be required to sell secure storage devices to gun owners.
The Department of Justice issued a new rule for gun dealers with federal licenses on Monday.
According to a news release, the new rule implements the existing Gun Control Act requirement that federal firearms licensees that sell firearms to general public must certify that they have available secure gun storage or safety devices.
Devices include gun safes, cases and lock boxes that are compatible with the gun. The devices must be designed to be unlocked by a key, combination or something similar.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will, "continue to take all appropriate steps to help reduce the number of people killed and injured by misuse of firearms."
The new regulation goes into effect Feb. 3.
