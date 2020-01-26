LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple reports say professional basketball player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Calabasas Sunday morning at the age of 41.
TMZ initially reported Bryant and four others were killed in the reported crash around 10 a.m. Other outlets such as Fox News, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CNN have similar reports. His wife and children were not believed to be on the helicopter with him.
#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
Often referred to as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, Bryant was a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent his entire professional career. He retired after the 2015-16 season after 20 seasons with the team, including five NBA championships. He retired as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and newborn Capri.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
