(FOX NEWS) -- If your city is being invaded by hordes of grasshoppers, you might as well make the best of it.
That seems to be the logic behind a Las Vegas pizzeria's new pizza topping. According to a story on Fox News, Evel Pie, a restaurant located on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, has started offering a special pizza topped with grasshoppers.
"What started out as a joke amongst our stoner friends has swept the nation," the pizzeria announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
The new menu item is called "The Canyon Hopper" and is "only for the bravest daredevils." It consists of chorizo, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula -- and lime- and garlic-roasted grasshoppers.
The pizzeria says even the staff was surprised by how good it tastes.
The inspiration for the pie likely stems from the insect influx Nevada has seen in recent weeks. Videos showed that Las Vegas in particular was swarmed with grasshoppers -- which pose no danger, as they don't carry disease and don't bite, according to scientists.
Jeff Knight, an entomologist with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, told local media last week that wet weather is probably to blame for the migration of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers.
He said the number of grasshoppers moving north to central Nevada is rare, but noted that, as history shows, "when we have a wet winter or spring, these things guild up often down below Laughlin and even into Arizona."
The grasshopper invasion has been so prominent that the National Weather Service's Las Vegas office released radar footage last week appearing to show a storm, which actually showed "biological targets" -- the grasshoppers that invaded the city.
This year, the Las Vegas area recorded more rain in six months than the annual average of just under 4.2 inches per year.
