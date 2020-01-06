LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The oldest remaining survivor and last living officer of the USS Indianapolis has died.
According to a post by the USS Indianapolis official Facebook page on Saturday, Don Howison has died.
"Don was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor and outlook on life," the post states. "Rest in peace, sailor. You will not be forgotten."
Only 317 of the ship's crew of nearly 1,200 sailors and Marines survived the July 30, 1945, sinking in shark-filled waters after delivering components of the atomic bomb that later was dropped on Hiroshima.
According to the Facebook page, there are now only 10 living survivors.
