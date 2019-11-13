LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vaping concerns are catching the attention of lawmakers in Washington.
Members of the Senate Committee on Health heard from the Centers for Disease Control and the Center for Tobacco Products on Wednesday. Officials are investigating dozens of deaths and thousands of people getting sick with lung injuries linked to vaping. Many cases seem to be linked with illegal sales.
The CDC said Vitamin E Acetate, an additive sometimes used in THC and other vaping products, may be to blame. There's also concern about the number of young people vaping.
"We're probably going to end up doing the wrong thing, but if you want less kids to smoke, just increase the penalties to selling to kids, and you might have less kids smoking," Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said.
The CDC also said people should stop using electronic cigarettes and other vaping products until they figure it out.
