LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming soon to a cereal aisle near you: NBA superstar LeBron James.
James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, will be the next athlete featured on the iconic orange Wheaties box, and he won't be alone.
A collage of students, families and staff members from James' "I PROMISE" school in Akron, Ohio, surrounds the basketball great on the box. James and his foundation opened the school in 2018 to serve the area's most at-risk students and their families.
“Just a kid from Akron” 🥣LeBron James is featured on his first @wheaties box cover! pic.twitter.com/muK7cPPYgj— NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2020
"Growing up where we come from, to see my I PROMISE kids and families from Akron, Ohio, represented on the iconic Wheaties box means everything," James said in a news release. "The movement we’ve started in Akron is about doing our part to uplift our community by first listening and then responding with the resources they need. We will continue to do everything we can to create a better future for our kids and our community, and it starts with the students, teachers, and everyday champions you see on this box."
Wheaties representatives said the new box is a testament to James, because his legacy is bigger than basketball — no matter how much success he has on the court.
"LeBron is a champion of change who is using his sports platform to better the world," Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties, said in a news release. "We couldn’t be prouder to feature such a positive force of inspiration for the next generation of champions on Wheaties’ historic box."
James is currently going for a fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will take over the Wheaties box from tennis great Serena Williams and joins a long list of prominent athletes to appear on the box since New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig started the trend in 1934.
