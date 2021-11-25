(FOX NEWS) -- LeBron James has been known as "The King, "The Chosen One" and "The Akron Hammer." But on Wednesday night, he was dubbed by some NBA fans as "LeSnitch."
The Los Angeles Lakers star sent two Indiana Pacers fans home early from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after they allegedly said something to James that may have gone too far. James called referees and security over to eject the two fans from their courtside seats during the overtime period.
"There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words," James told reporters after getting the 124-116 victory, via USA Today.
"That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."
NBA fans following the game immediately coined the new nickname.
LeSnitch is trending. I can’t. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/IPjWHMsAeQ— TodayInSports (@TodayInSports__) November 25, 2021
I love it!! this is how players should handle these situations. Anybody calling him LeSnitch is an idiot. Street codes don't belong in professional environments....and he smoked them with HUGE shots. https://t.co/7rXkORnbc2— Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) November 25, 2021
The woman pretended to be crying while she walked out. It wasn’t exactly clear what was said.
LeSnitch pic.twitter.com/JY91PS8fSH— Master At Work (@MasterAtWorkINC) November 25, 2021
LeSnitch pic.twitter.com/9Xxexw7rdt— Westside Gunn’s Boom (@LoudC33) November 25, 2021
James was playing in his first game back since his one-game suspension. He was disciplined for striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye.
The Lakers star said after Wednesday’s game he didn’t think he deserved the suspension.
