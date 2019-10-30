(FOX NEWS) -- Police in Southern California responded late Tuesday to reports of gunfire at a Long Beach home, killing at least three and wounding several.
First responders were seen outside the home treating seven victims in a nearby yard, ABC 7 reported. Reports indicated that there may have been a Halloween party at the house at the time of the shooting.
LONG BEACH UPDATE: Firefighters confirm 3 dead at scene, 9 transported to hospital with injuries after shooting at home on 2700 block of 7th St. https://t.co/r0ymVv9x2T— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 30, 2019
Reporters at the scene tweeted that up to 10 people in total may have been shot.
