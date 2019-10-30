Police tape generic
Kerry McGee

(FOX NEWS) -- Police in Southern California responded late Tuesday to reports of gunfire at a Long Beach home, killing at least three and wounding several.

First responders were seen outside the home treating seven victims in a nearby yard, ABC 7 reported. Reports indicated that there may have been a Halloween party at the house at the time of the shooting.

Reporters at the scene tweeted that up to 10 people in total may have been shot.

