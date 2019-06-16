(Fox News) -- A fisherman in Oklahoma claims he couldn’t see anything when he felt an 85-pound monster catfish bite down on his arm.
Despite that, Nate Williams successfully wrestled the huge fish back to dry land, earning him his third victory in the Okie Noodling Tournament in Paul’s Valley. The massive fish might be the largest ever entered in the tournament’s 20-year history, Fox News reports.
Noodling is a type of fishing where the fisherman uses their bare hands to catch large catfish. "Noodlers" wade or swim through muddy waters, looking for catfish holes in the ground. Once they find one, they place their hand inside of it, hoping that the catfish will bite down on it.
From that point forward, it’s up to the noodler to pull the catfish out of the hole. Noodlers face several dangers, including drowning, injuries from the catfish bite and getting attacked by other animals, like alligators or snapping turtles (who may burrow their way into an abandoned catfish hole).
