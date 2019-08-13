(FOX NEWS) -- See the unbelievable moment a tourist took a photo of his ice cream at the beach - just as a hungry seagull swooped in to eat the entire treat.
Phil Grant had recently purchased the soft serve on the Whitby Pier in Whitby, Yorkshire, England and hadn't even had a lick before the pesky bird stole it.
Poor Grant was in a state of disbelief, and left standing in shock holding only a sad empty cone as his wife laughed at the spectacle on Aug. 4.
Thankfully, the ice cream seller witnessed the daylight robbery and took pity on Grant, a town planner, and gave him a discounted second cone.
Determined not to lose his new snack, the man carefully guarded his new ice cream away from the pesky gulls.
"I would have never expected to be attacked as I revisited my childhood roots," Grant recalled. "Eve found the whole thing hilarious, stood watching me mourn my empty cone as she enjoyed her still very much intact ice cream!
"She did let me have a bit of her honeycomb cornet, which seemed to soften the blow of being robbed on the pier," he went on. "I'm just glad I got to have another one at a discount, and I'll have my wits about me in the future for any winged thieves eyeing up my food!"
