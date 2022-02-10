LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Massachusetts man says his wish for his 102nd birthday is quite simple: he just wants cards.
Joseph Bucko's 102nd birthday is March 20. His daughter put out a call on social media asking others to send him birthday cards, and people are responding.
Now he's spending hours going through all of them, and loves to wait on the porch for their arrival.
"I'm waiting for the postman," Bucko said. "I figured he'd get a hernia carrying the last load. I read every one. I read where from, from who sent them, every one of them is being read and carefully thought of."
The cards fill one room of Bucko's house, and daughter JoAnn Frizado says they bring him a great deal of joy.
"When we bring him in here and he loves to look around and look at the cards, he gets all excited."
When asked if his birthday parties have slowed down over the years, Bucko said the opposite is true. With his grandchildren now having children, he said the party just keeps getting bigger.
If you'd like to send a card, here's the address:
Joseph Bucko, 43 Laurel Avenue, Swansea, MA 02777.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.