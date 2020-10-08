(FOX NEWS) -- Meijer has issued a multi-state recall for whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls over concerns that the products may be contaminated with salmonella.
The products were sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 at Meijer stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, according to a recall notice posted on the FDA's website.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. In otherwise healthy individuals, salmonella may cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Rare instances of arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis have also been recorded, according to the FDA.
While no illnesses have been linked to the recall, customers are urged to throw away purchased products or return it to the nearest Meijer store for a refund. The impacted whole cantaloupe products can be identified through a sticker labeled Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC.
The recall notice said Meijer may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce LLC in store-made products. The following products are packaged in a clear plastic container under the Meijer brand label and are included in the recall:
- 9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup
- 9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup
- 9644 - Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz
- 21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz
- 21921400000 – Fruit Tray
- 21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip
- 21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960
- 21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl
- 21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl
- 21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU
- 21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz
- 21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz
- 21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz
- 21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz
- 21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup
- 22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup
- 22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl
- 22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1
- 22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices
- 22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices
- 22045000000 – Fruit Palooza
- 22045200000 – Melons & Berries
- 22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon
- 22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 28873400000 – Fruit Salad
Health officials recently linked a multi-state outbreak of salmonella to recalled mushrooms that were previously available across 32 states and Canada. As many as 41 people reported illnesses related to the outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.