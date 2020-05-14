(FOX NEWS) -- Rock musician Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett has died. He was 21.
In an Instagram post, Etheridge confirmed that Beckett died on Wednesday due to his opioid addiction, Fox News reported.
"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," the 58-year-old singer wrote in the post. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."
Etheridge also thanked friends and family for offering their condolences.
"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now," she said. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."
The news was first confirmed by Etheridge's team on her official Twitter account on Wednesday.
We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020
Beckett was one of two children Etheridge shares with ex-partner Julie Cypher. According to Parents magazine, Etheridge and Cypher have publicly shared that they conceived Beckett and Bailey, 23, with a sperm donation from friend and fellow musician David Crosby.
Cypher and Etheridge split in 2000.
Etheridge also shares 13-year-old twins with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels, whom she split from in 2010.
Etheridge has won two Grammy awards and an Oscar for her music.
Reps for Etheridge declined to comment on the matter when reached by Fox News.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.