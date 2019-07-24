(FOX NEWS) -- Two men are facing fines after eating dead, raw squirrels at a vegan event in London.
According to a report by Michael Bartiromo of Fox News, it happened during a March 30 event.
Prosecutors say 29-year-old Gatis Lagzdins and 22-year-old Deonisy Khlebnikov staged the act as part of a demonstration at the Soho Vegan Market. The men say they were trying to draw attention to the dangers of a meat-free diet.
Footage of the incident was posted online in March, showing Lagzdins -- who also vlogs about his diet on YouTube under the name 'Sv3rige aka Goatis' -- speaking with concerned shoppers and police officers while holding the squirrel.
The Soho Vegan Market released a statement shortly afterward, saying it did not condone the YouTuber's actions and thanking the police for responding.
In a June 14 court hearing, both men denied charges of disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Crown Prosecutor Service.
The two men have since been found guilty of disorderly behavior. Lagzdins was sentenced to pay a fine of 200 pounds (roughly $250) and Khlebnikov was sentenced to pay a fine of 400 pounds (roughly $500).
"By choosing to do this outside a vegan food stall and continuing with their disgusting and unnecessary behavior, despite requests to stop, including from a parent whose child was upset by their actions, the prosecution was able to demonstrate that they had planned and intended to cause distress to the public," said CPS senior crown prosecutor Natalie Clines.
"Their pre-meditated actions caused significant distress to members of the public, including young children," she added.
Lagzdins, who can be seen in photographs wearing a "Veganism = Malnutrition" t-shirt at the March 30 event, has staged similar demonstrations in the past, having attempted to eat a pig's head at VegFest in Brighton, England, as well as a bloody veal heart at an Amsterdam vegan festival.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.