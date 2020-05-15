(FOX NEWS) -- Is it more important to be manly or healthy?
According to a report on Fox News, a new study suggested that men are less likely to wear face masks, despite the risk of COVID-19. According to the research, it appears that some people see wearing a face covering as a "sign of weakness."
Researchers from Middlesex University London in the U.K. and the Mathematical Science Research Institute in Berkeley, Calif., published their findings. Their research showed that men in the U.S. have reported less intention than women to wear face masks, MarketWatch reported. There were multiple reasons cited for this, including men seeing wearing a mask as "a sign of weakness" and not being worried about becoming seriously ill from the disease.
Co-authors Valerio Capraro and Helene Barcelo wrote: "The fact that men less than women intend to wear a face covering can be partly explained by the fact that men more than women believe that they will be relatively unaffected by the disease."
While the study showed that a lack of fear of COVID-19 may play a part in their feelings toward face coverings, it isn’t the only factor affecting men’s decisions to wear or not wear masks.
“Men more than women agree that wearing a face covering is shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness and a stigma,” Capraro and Barcelo wrote.
The New York Post reported that a recent Gallop/Knight Foundation poll seemed to corroborate these findings. Of the men questioned, 29 percent said they had worn a face mask every time they were in public, compared to 44 percent of women saying the same.
