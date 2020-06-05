LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the next decade to organizations that fight for racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.
The brand of the retired basketball great said it represents “a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.”
The brand said in a news release, “Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.”
Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, said, “We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.