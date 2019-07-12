(FOX NEWS) -- A Michigan couple is making no excuses about their MAGA-themed wedding.
The July 4 wedding of Audra and Jeff Johnson in Kalamazoo, Mich., was a grand celebration of America and President Trump.
The bride wore a custom gown made out of a Make America Great Again flag. Her nails were painted to look like American flags.
The groomsmen wore "Don't tread on me" cufflinks. Guests wore "Make America Great Again" hats.
Each reception table featured a petition for an anti-abortion "heartbeat bill," Fox 17 reported.
Despite the theme, Johnson said all were welcome including her maid of honor, who is also a Democrat.
"We were gonna do our photos with the Trump hats and she said, 'You know I love you, but I can't wear the Trump hat,'" Johnson told Fox 17. "I said, 'It's OK. It's OK. Just wear a red hat. We still love you. We can have completely different opinions about everything and still love each other.'"
Not everyone invited to the wedding was on board with the MAGA theme. The groom's father refused to attend.
"He sent us a text message," Johnson told Fox 17. "It said, 'As long as you support that racist in the White House, I won't be attending your wedding.' Which is sad but we did have a lot of people that loved us and showed up."
But the patriotic nuptials were exactly what the couple wanted. "It looked like America threw up all over my wedding, and I'm not sorry," the bride said.
