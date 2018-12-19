(CNN) -- One of the most memorable voices from serial sex abuser Larry Nassar's January sentencing was that of Michigan Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.
Nassar's team of public defenders say Aquilina was biased in rendering her decision and have asked for a new sentencing hearing with a different judge. Last week, the state court of appeals agreed to hear Nassar's motion to be resentenced.
When Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison, she ripped into the former USA Gymnastics doctor, who had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. The judge imagined aloud what she'd like to do to Nassar if not for the Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution.
"Our Constitution does not allow for cruel and unusual punishment," she said. "If it did, I have to say, I might allow what he did to all of these beautiful souls -- these young women in their childhood -- I would allow someone or many people to do to him what he did to others."
In her remarks, she responded to a letter he wrote to her accusing her of running a media circus.
She told Nassar, once a renowned doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, that there was no truth in his letter and he was being delusional.
