LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate being held at a Minnesota jail wrote a letter to the sheriff praising his overall treatment at the facility and its "safe environment for personal reflection and growth," according to a report by Fox News.
"I wanted to bring to your attention that the cleanliness and overall maintenance of this facility is exceptional," the letter noted, according to the Idaho Statesman. The letter was dated Jan. 3 and posted online on Monday.
"Also, your bailiffs, program staff and all corrections officers have been nothing short of patient, respectful and encouraging; adding humor on the days when it's needed most," the letter continued.
The note was the opposite of what the Carver County sheriff's office normally receives and officials took to Facebook to praise the staff at the facility, the Statesman reported.
"A great show of appreciation to our Detention Staff in our jail. As you can imagine, they don't get a lot of Thank Yous in their line of work. Our Mission statement is to treat everyone with respect and dignity and to do so with honor, integrity and pride," the Facebook post stated.
